JP Nadda seeks votes for candidates at Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Odisha

Berhampur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda today attended the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Ambapua in Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganajam district and sought votes for his party candidates.

Like Union Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Sonepur recently, JP Nadda also batted for a change in Odisha. “The upcoming election is not for wining but for development and the aim is to achieve PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat or Developed India,” he said.

“The National President of the saffron party also said that BJP government should be formed in Odisha to see the developmental work being done by Prime Minister Modi across the country,” he added.

“The map of India’s development has completely changed and the country is leading on the path of developed and this this election is all about taking Odisha forward in the path of development,” Nadda said.

Several party leaders including State President Manmohan Samal took part in the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh and sought votes for the party candidates.