Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to campaign in West Bengal, Bihar today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Bihar on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold four public meetings in West Bengal Barrackpur at 11:30 a.m, Hooghly at 1 p.m., Arambagh at 2:30 p.m., and Howrah at 4 p.m. From West Bengal, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and hold a roadshow in Patna at 6:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh — Pratapgarh at Nagar Panchayat, Hiraganj, at 11:30 a.m. to campaign for BJP candidate from Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat; Raebareli at Government Inter College Ground, Raebareli, at 1 p.m. to campaign from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat; and Gonda at Shahed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Inter College near Civil Lines at 3 p.m. to campaign from Gonda Lok Sabha seat.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Raebareli starting from Tikra Bazar Dariba to Katghar Road at 6 p.m.

* Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address a roadshow in Matiala at 5 p.m. and campaign for AAP candidate ( or INDIA bloc) from West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Mahabal Mishra.