6 killed after car collides with another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in the Garh-Kotwali area of the district.

Speaking about the incident to the media agency ANI, Hapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajkumar Aggarwal informed, “six died in a collision between two vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in the Garh Kotwali area of Hapur.”

On being informed, police reached the spot seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops further initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, at least 14 people were killed and several people were injured after a massive billboard collapsed on a fuel station in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Monday. The incident occurred at the Police Ground fuel station along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar of the capital city of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the incident occurred due to strong dust storms followed by heavy rain which caused chaos in the city on Monday.

On receiving information about the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and initiated a rescue operation. The rescue operation is underway presently.