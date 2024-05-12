CM Naveen Patnaik to hold marathon campaigns in western Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to hold marathon campaigns in western Odisha today. He is scheduled to attend public meeting in Odisha’s Balangir district.

According to official reports, the CM will arrive at Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district at 10.40 am. From there, he will go to Sindhekela under Bongomunda block via helicopter. The CM is schedule to attend a public meeting at Sindhekela at 11 am today.

Likelwise, he will address public at Ganrei village under Muribahal block at 11.55 am today. After completion of this, the CM is schedule to campaign for Balangir constituency.

For his safety during the campaigning, 12 platoon force has been deployed in Sindhekela, while 11 platoon force has been deployed in Ganrei.

It is worth mentioning here that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is the candidate for Kantabanji Assembly Constituency. He filed the nomination papers for Kantabanji Assembly Constituency for upcoming elections in the state on May 2.

Meanwhile, people of Odisha are all set to cast their votes in the first phase elections that is schedule to hold in the state tomorrow. In the first phase elections in Odisha, and fourth phase polling of the General Elections 2024, four Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls on 13th May in the State.

According to reports, a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur in the first phase.

There are a total of 243 candidates contesting from 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per reports, a total of 62 lakh 87 thousand voters are set to cast their votes in the first phase elections in the state.