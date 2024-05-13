First Phase election in Odisha concludes with 66.14 % voter turnout, check assembly seat-wise percentage

Bhubaneswar: The first phase election in Odisha held today in four Parliamentary Constituencies and 28 Assembly seats under them conclude with 66.14 % voter turnout.

According to the reports of the Election Commission of India, apart from a few incidents of violence, the first phase polling in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Berhampur Lok Sabha segments and Assembly seats under them was held peacefully and smoothly today.

A total of 243 candidates were in the fray in 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. A total of 62 lakh 87 thousand voters had registered for voting in the first phase. There were 300,000,000 male voters and 31,000,000 female voters

In the first phase, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Nuapada with 73.87 percent while the Berhampur assembly seat reported the lowest voter turnout of 54.14 percentage.

Here is the list of the 28 assembly constituencies and their voter turnout recorded today: