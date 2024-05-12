Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today, check fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 12, 2024, petrol has been priced at Ra 100.97 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have decreased marginally in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.55 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Gold Price In India Remains Same For 24 Carat And 22 Carat On 12th May