Two college students drown in Chitrotpala River in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, at least two college students drowned while bathing in Chitrotpala River at Jalahari village near Salipur in Cuttack district today.

A group of five students reportedly went to the Chitrotpala River at around 3 PM today to take bath. However, two of them identified as Zeeshan Khan and Reehan Khan of Mirzapur and Kanpur villages respectively went missing after being swept away by the water.

The other three youths tried to rescue Zeeshan and Reehan but after they failed, they informed the Fire Service personnel about the incident.

Soon, a team of Fire Service personnel from Salipur along with the ODRAF team reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing youths.