8 injured after lightning strikes tree in Odisha Angul district

Angul: At least eight people were critically injured after lightning struck a tree in Odisha’s Angul district. The incident occurred in Balisahi of Balaasingha of the district.

According to sources, the eight were performing “Shani Osha’ under a tree when lightning hit it. Following this, the eight were critically injured.

They were immediately rushed to the Angul District Headquarter Hospital. However, five were shifted to the Cuttack hospital after their condition deteriorated. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, a farmer was killed while a minor girl was seriously injured after lightning stuck them at Bichitrapur and Chapapalasia villages of Balasore district.

According to sources, one Bachu Das of Bichitrapur village in Kanthibhaunri panchayat of the district was reportedly was working in his paddy field this afternoon. However, it rained heavily in the area accompanied with strong lightning.

Unfortunately, a lightning struck Das, leaving him critically injured. He was rescued and rushed to the Jaleswar hospital for treatment. However, doctor declared him dead.