Minor girl dies in hit-and-run incident in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An eight-year-old girl reportedly died in a hit-and-run incident this evening on Padmakesarpur road of the State Capital City in Bhubaneswar.

One Bhumika Das, the daughter of Maguli Das of Padmakesarpur village was reportedly returning home in a bicycle after completing her tuition. In the meantime, a Bisleri water bottle laden-pick-up van reportedly hit her causing her death on the spot and fled before anyone could identify it.

Tension prevailed in the area after the locals staged a road blockade in protest against Bhumika’s death in the hit-and-run incident. They demanded the arrest of the accused driver and adequate compensation for the family members of the deceased student.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Mancheswar Police Station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They seized Bhumika’s body and sent it to Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Also Read: Two College Students Drown In Chitrotpala River In Cuttack