Temperature in Odisha likely to rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during 3 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees during next three days in Odisha.

Informing about the weather changes, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, tweeted, “No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during next three days and rise by two-four degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, for today, the weather department has issued yellow alert to districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar.

Furthermore, the weatherman has predicted that heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

For tomorrow, IMD has issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning to districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada.