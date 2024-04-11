BJD announces more candidates for elections in Odisha, fields Lekhasri Samantsinghar from Balasore Lok Sabha seat and repeats Ananta Jena

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Odisha and fielded Lekhasri Samantsinghar from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat to fight against BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

As announced by party president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, the conch party repeated Ananta Narayan Jena from the Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly segment.

A total of nine candidates for assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat were named by Patnaik today.

Here’s is the list of BJD MLA candidates:

Laxmipur: Prabhu Jani Paradip: Gitanjali Routray Sambalpur: Prasanna Acharya Rairakhol: Rohit Pujari Telkoi : Madhab Sardar Talcher: Braja Pradhan Narla: Manorama Pradhan Baliguda: Chakramani Kanhar Bhubaneswar-Central: Ananta Narayan Jena

BJD’s MP candidate:

Balasore; Lekhasri Samantsinghar

With today’s announcement, the state ruling party fielded its candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha seats of the State, and 118 assembly seats of the total 147 seats. It has to name candidates in another 29 assembly constituencies of Odisha.

It is to be noted here that the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously in four phases between May 13 and June 1 while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

As per the schedule, the nomination for the first phase will be issued on April 18, the last date for filing nominations will be April 25, their scrutiny will be done on April 26, and the candidates can withdraw their candidatures by April 29.

Similarly, the notification for the second phase will be issued on April 26, the last date for filing nominations will be May 3, they will undergo scrutiny on May 4 and the last date for withdrawal will be May 6.

The notification for the third phase will be issued on April 29, the last date for filing nomination will be May 6, the scrutiny will be done on May 7, and the applicants can withdraw their candidature by May 9.

For the final phase, the notification will come on May 7, candidates can file nominations till May 14, the scrutiny will be done on May 15, and candidatures can be withdrawn by May 17.