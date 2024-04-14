Bhubaneswar turns the hottest city by 11.30 am in Odisha, heatwave alert for next 3 days

Odisha
By Abhilasha
bhubaneswar hottest city
0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum day temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius by 11.30 am on the occasion of Pana Sankranti.

While, Chandali recorded 37°C, followed by Jharsuguda (36.6°C), Balasore (35.8°C), Rourkela (35.4°C), Paradip (35.1°C),
Keonjhar (34.6°C), Sambalpur (34.6°C), Gopalpur (34.4°C), Hirakud (34.3°C) and Puri (34.3°C), according to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The day temperature is also expected to gradually rise by 4-6°C at many places during next 4-5 days, it added.

On April 15, Heat wave condition is very likely to occur Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Bhadrak.

APRIL 16

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 

Heatwave: Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Kandhamal.

APRIL 17-18

Heatwave: Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

While dry weather conditions will continue to prevail.

Yesterday, Parlakhemundi recorded the hottest city with 39.5 degree celsius.

Also Read: Capital City Of Bhubaneswar Boils At 44 Degrees, Hottest In Odisha

Abhilasha 7931 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.