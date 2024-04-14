Bhubaneswar turns the hottest city by 11.30 am in Odisha, heatwave alert for next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum day temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius by 11.30 am on the occasion of Pana Sankranti.

While, Chandali recorded 37°C, followed by Jharsuguda (36.6°C), Balasore (35.8°C), Rourkela (35.4°C), Paradip (35.1°C),

Keonjhar (34.6°C), Sambalpur (34.6°C), Gopalpur (34.4°C), Hirakud (34.3°C) and Puri (34.3°C), according to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The day temperature is also expected to gradually rise by 4-6°C at many places during next 4-5 days, it added.

On April 15, Heat wave condition is very likely to occur Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Bhadrak.

APRIL 16

Heatwave: Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Kandhamal.

APRIL 17-18

Heatwave: Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

While dry weather conditions will continue to prevail.

Yesterday, Parlakhemundi recorded the hottest city with 39.5 degree celsius.