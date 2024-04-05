Capital city of Bhubaneswar boils at 44 degrees, hottest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Today that is on Friday, the temperature in the capital city of Bhubaneswar touched 44 degrees, said reliable reports in this regard.

Further it is worth mentioning that for the next 48 hours, the temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees above normal in more than half of the cities in the state and up to five degrees at some places.

In view of this, the regional weather center has issued a heatwave warning for 14 cities of the state till the April 6. Also, warm nighttime conditions will continue in the state. 50 to 70 percent humidity is being experienced in many places with heat.

The regional weather center has predicted that the warm and humid conditions will continue for the next two days. Warnings have been issued to various districts in view of the severe summer heat.

The weather center has issued yellow warning for Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Balangir. Further the weather department has issued yellow warning for Balangir, Boudh, Bhadrak, Kandhamal due to warm night and high night time temperatures.

Small children, elderly, sick people and pregnant women have been forbidden to step out in the heat. On the other hand, from April 7, there is a possibility of rain in most of the districts of the State.

The department has further predicted 7 to 11 cm of rain in some districts. As a result of the low pressure system formed under the influence of West Cyclone, there is a possibility of hail and hailstorm on April 7 to April 9, 2024. Along with this, the weather center has predicted that the wind speed may go upto 40 to 50 kms per hours.

