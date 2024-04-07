Bhubaneswar gets much awaited relief from scorching heat as rain lashes

Bhubaneswar: The residents of the Odisha Capital City, Bhubaneswar, got the much awaited relief from the scorching heat as rain lashed the locality this afternoon.

As predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, moderate thunderstorm with hail, lightning and light to moderate rain occurred in Bhubaneswar City for the last one-two hours. Such activity also was seen in different parts of the State.

It is to be noted here that Bhubaneswar City turned out to be hottest place in the state with the mercury rising to 43.5 degree Celsius on Friday. With this, the Odisha capital city was also the second hottest city in the country after Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh, which recorded 43.7 degrees.

Yesterday, however, the temperature in Bhubaneswar dropped to 39.6 degrees Celsius while it further dropped to 37.2°C.

Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to drop further as the weather department has predicted rainfall in Odisha for the next two days.

Day 1 (Valid up to 8.30 AM of 08.04.2024):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Puri & at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Orange warning: Hailstorm accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & Balasore.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh & Sambalpur.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.04.2024):