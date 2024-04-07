Safe City Drive against Drunken Driving: 47 cars including Mercedes seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has detected as many as 61 Drunken Driving cases during night checking and blocking in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

According to reports, he Commissioner Police under its “Safe City Drive” conducted extensive blocking and checking on Saturday night in all the police stations in the Capital city.

The Commissioner Police, DCP Bhubaneswar, DCP Traffic all the ACP zones, ACP Traffic, all the IICs, about 15 platoons of force and about 50 traffic personnel participated in the drive. The suspected vehicles and persons were checked throughout the night, during which police seized 61 vehicles and detained the 61 drivers for Driving under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 61 cases have been filed against the drunk drivers and cases will be submitted in the court, said sources at the police adding that the drunk drivers have to release the vehicles from the court.

Traffic PS 1 has detected 8 cases, Traffic PS 2 15 cases, Laxmisagar PS 9 cases, Khandagiri 3 cases, Kharabela PS 1 case, Infocity 3 cases, Capital PS 1 case, Dhauli 3 ,Airfield 1, Tamando 2, Bharatpur 4, Badagad 1, Balianta 1, Nandan kanan 3, Chandrashekharpur 5 cases, Pahala 1 case.

The police has recommended to Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension of the Driving License. Out of 61 vehicles, 47 are four wheelers including Mercedes vehicles.

The city police has decided to continue the zero tolerance on drunken driving with motto to reduce accidents and curb on anti-social activities.