Bees attack people during last rites in Balasore of Odisha, 4 critical

Balasore: In a shocking incident, there was a bee attack on people during last rites in Balasore district of Odisha, four have been critically injured.

According to reports, there has been a bee attack in the cremation grounds when people had gone to cremate their relative. As many as four people were critically injured on the spot, while many others were injured in the bee attack. Reports further say that as a result the relatives fled in fear, leaving the body behind.

This unfortunate incident took place in Demburia village under Jaleswar police station in Baleswar district. According to the information available, Anantha Jena of Demburia village died. After his death, his family members and villagers took him to the cremation ground near the vicinity of the village this morning.

But as soon as they reached the cremation ground, thousands of bees started chasing them and biting them, leaving four people seriously injured in the bee attack in Balasore. After the villagers informed the police and the fire brigade they reached the spot and tried to shoo away the bees.

The critically injured were shifted to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. But it is worth mentioning that the family members fled leaving the body in the cremation ground fearing a further bee attack.