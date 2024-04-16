BJP MP’s wife Arundhati and son Naman join BJD

Bhubaneswar: In yet another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming elections in Odisha, Sambalpur MP and the current titular King of the former princely state of Bamra (modern Deogarh district) and head of Bamanda branch of Eastern Ganga Dynasty, Nitesh Gangdeb’s wife Arundhati Devi joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

Arundhati Devi joined the state ruling party along with her son Naman Gangdeb hours after quitting the BJP. They both officially joined the conch party at Naveen Niwas in the presence of party president Naveen Patnaik and MP Manas Mangaraj.

With her joining in BJD, now speculations are on the ripe that the ruling party might field her from the Deogarh Assembly Constituency.

It is to be noted here that Nitesh Gangdeb represented the Deogarh Assembly Constituency till 2019 and won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sambalpur with a BJP ticket.