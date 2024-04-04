Balasore: Newborn goes missing from hospital, family members threaten mass suicide

Balasore: Family members of a newbron child threatened for a mass suicide after the baby allegedly was stolen from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Balasore of Odisha today.

According to reports, one Sushant Barik of Athabatia village of Balasore district and his wife had admitted their 7-day-old baby boy at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the hospital after he suffered from jaundice two days back.

However, his mother went to call an on-duty doctor after the baby’s health condition deteriorated today. However, after returning she found her baby missing from the bed.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Soon, efforts were made by the hospital authorities and the family members, but in vain. Later, the child’s father filed a complaint at Balasore police station over the matter.

The family members also threatened to end lives if they do not get the child back within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated by the cops.