Jajpur: Woman sarpanch found hanging inside house, suicide suspected

Jajpur: A woman sarpanch was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside her house in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sipalata Mallick, sarpanch of Jenapur panchayat of the district. Her body was found hanging inside her house at Dalitsahi village under Jenapur police station limits.

The matter came to light only after Sipalata’s Sukadev Mallick informed about her death to her brother Bholanath Mallick, who subsequently called the police after reaching the Dalitsahi village.

Soon a team of cops from the Jenapur police station reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. They also initiated a probe after registering a case of unnatural death.

However, it is not yet clear what forced her to end her life, if she has, said sources adding that Sipalata had won the 2022 sarpanch election and is now survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.