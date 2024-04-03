Avoid election rally, alcohol, tea and coffee if temperature exceeding 40°C, advises IMD

Bhubaneswar: Amid rise of temperature in Odisha every single day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid election rally and gathering if temperature exceeding 40 degree Celsius.

While issuing a list of precautionary measure to stay safe amid the scorching heat in Odisha, the IMD said, “People advise to avoid election rally/ gathering in open space during peak hours (11am to 3pm), if going for so should take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in areas temperature exceeding 40°C.”

The weather department also advised the people to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

“Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles,” alerted the IMD.

Below is a list of action suggested by the IMD:

Avoid prolonged heat exposure.

Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes.

Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.

Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.

Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.

Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day. 8. Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.

Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

Meanwhile, today’s evening bulletin of the weather department rereleased that a total of six places witnessed temperature of 41 degrees or more. They are Boudh (41.8), Malkangiri (41.6), Titlagarh (41.5), Balagir (41.5), Angul (41.3) and Bhawanipatna (41).

Likewise, temperature of 40.8 degrees and 40.6 degrees were recorded in Jharsuguda and Nayagarh respectively. Similarly, Sambalpur and Talcher sizzled at 40.4 Celsius temperature.