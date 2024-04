BJD announces candidates for assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024; check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced names of some more candidates for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the names of candidates this evening.

As per Naveen’s announcement, a total of 27 candidates have been selected for the Assembly election and five Lok Sabha candidates for the upcoming election in Odisha, which is slates to be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

List of BJD’s MLA Candidates:

Brajarajnagar- Alaka Mohanty Jharsuguda- Dipali Das Talsara- Binay Kumar Toppo Sundargarh- Jogesh Singh Rajgangpur- Anil Barwa Bonai- Bhimsen Choudhury Jashipur- Chakradhar Hembram Udala- Srinath Soren Baripada- Sananda Marandi Badasahi- Anusaya Patra Morada- Pritinanda Kanungo Soro- Madhav Dhada Athmalik- Nalinikant Pradhan Birmaharajpur- Padmanabh Behera Khariar- Adhiraj Panigarhi Phulbani- Jayshree Kanhar Mahanga- Ankit Pratap Jena Tirtol- Ramakant Bhoi Jagatsinghpur- Prashant Kumar Muduli Bhubaneswar (North)- Sushant Kumar Rout Ekamra-Bhubaneswar: Ashok Chandra Panda Khalikote- Suryamani Vaidya Aska: Manjula Swain Berhampur- Ramesh Chyupatnaik Paralakhemundi- Rupesh Panigrahi Mohana- Antarjami Gamang Pottangi: Prafulla Kumar Pangi

List of BJD’s MP Candidates:

Balangir- Surendra Singh Bhoi Bhadrak- Manjulata Mandal Bargarh- Parinita Mishra Berhampur- Bhrugu Baxipatra Keonjhar- Dhanurjay Sidhu

With today’s announcement, BJD has fielded candidates for 20 out 21 Lok Sabha seats (candidate for Balasore has not been announced) and 99 out 147 Assembly seats.