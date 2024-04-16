Action as deemed necessary should be taken: Odisha SRC to officers over heatwave condition

Bhubaneswar: As the maximum temperature continue to rise further in the State, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has put concerned officers on alert.

The SRC’s office issued an advisory over the scorching heatwave condition saying steps be taken to circulate the warning message (IMD’s forecast about the heatwave) among the public.

It said that heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people).

Public may be advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noontime (around 11 AM and 3 PM, the office of the SRC said adding that situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken.

Below is the heatwave warning issued by the IMD:

17th April 2024:

Yellow warning: Hot & humid weather conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Puri, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam & Jajpur.

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Khurday, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Kandhamal, Koraput, Angul, Boudh & Malkangiri.

18th April 2024: