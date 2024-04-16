Bhubaneswar retains hottest place in Odisha tag at 41.9°C today!

Bhubaneswar: The temple city of Bhubaneswar retained the hottest place in Odisha tag at 41.9°C on Tuesday at 2:30 pm said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

Chandbali was the second hottest city in Odisha at 41.6°C and the third hottest in Odisha was Jharsuguda at 41.4°C. Temperature by 2:30 pm today said that Bhubaneswar is the hottest city in Odisha. Have a look at the temperature in other cities:

Bhubaneswar: 41.9°C

Chandbali: 41.6°C

Jharsuguda: 41.4°C

Balasore: 40.5°C

Sambalpur: 40.3°C

Keonjhar: 40°C

Rourkela: 39.9°C

Hirakud: 39.5°C

Gopalpur: 35.6°C

Puri: 34.8°C

Paradip: 34.2°C

Unbearable heat in Odisha is likely to be experienced for the next four days and an alert has been issued in this regard. According to reports, most places in Odisha are likely to experience temperatures of above 40 degree Celsius.

The day time temperature is likely to increase by four to six degrees in many parts of the state in the next four to five days. The weather department has informed that there is a possibility of record temperature rise between 43 to 45 degrees in some districts between April 17 to April 20. In view of such weather conditions, the department has issued a warning for heatwave for the next five days.

In the next 24 hours for the heat in Odisha, a yellow warning has been issued for warm and humid weather at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

Similarly a Yellow Warning has been issued in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Balasore due to summer wave. Yellow warning has been issued to 13 districts and three districts for hot and humid weather today. The temperature of 10 cities was above 41 degrees yesterday. The heatwave will increase from tomorrow.

Keeping heat-wave in mind, the government has asked to take necessary action to keep people safe from extreme heat condition.