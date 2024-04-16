Accident in Keonjhar of Odisha, truck crushes bike 2 critical

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, there has been an accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reliable reports on Monday in this regard.

Reports say that the accident took place on National Highway No. 20 near Keonjhar Town Police Station. The two people were standing near a tea shop when the truck lost its balance and ran over these two people. After this accident, the truck hit another bike.

In the accident, the bike was completely burnt. Another person on the bike was seriously injured and is being treated at the district headquarter hospital (DHH). A probe is underway in this matter, detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Similarly, a passenger bus and a truck collided head-on in Angul district of Odisha. The bus driver was killed and ten passengers were injured. The injured have been admitted to Angul District Hospital. The Dolphin bus, while traveling from Sambalpur to Puri, collided head-on with a sand-carrying truck coming from the opposite direction.