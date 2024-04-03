5 critical as gas cylinder bursts in Angul of Odisha

Angul: In a shocking and tragic incident, as many as five people have been critically injured in a cylinder blast in Angul district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to information, five people were seriously injured when the gas cylinder burst due to some unknown reason while frying fish.

All the seriously injured have been admitted to Anugul District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). The people who were injured in the incident have been identified as Sumitra Sahu, Sarbeswar Sahu, Ranjit Sahu, Babula Sahu and Tapaswini Sahu.

All of them are currently being treated and are in a critical condition. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently in February in an unfortunate incident, a cooking gas cylinder explosion reportedly left at least six people including five of a family critical in Balangir district.

According to reports, the family members along with one of their neighbours were watching Television (TV) near the kitchen of the house this afternoon at Kanut Uparapada village under Belapada Police limit station limits. In the meantime, the cooking gas cylinder exploded after catching fire and left everyone of them critical.

The injured were identified as Bhairabi Adabaria, Bhanumati Adabaria, Dipti Adabaria, Bhagya Adabaria, Malati Mahakud and Maheswar Adabaria, said sources.

Some locals rescued the injured persons immediately and rushed the to Kantabanji Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, they were shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir as their health condition deteriorated further in stead of getting better.

On being informed, Belapada Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation to ascertain the exact reason of the blast. From preliminary finding, the cops spotted several cracks on the walls of the house. They are also interrogating some people of the village to get some lead in the case.