1468 grams of cocaine worth Rs 15 Crores seized in Mumbai

Nation
By Himanshu
Photo: ANI

Mumbai: In a major success, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered 1468 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 15 crores at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai recently. ANI informed about this in an X post on Thursday.

As per reports, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered 77 capsules containing 1468 grams of cocaine from a Cote D’ivore national at the CSMI airport on 6th May.

Based on persistent interrogation the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India.

He was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai between 6th May and 8th May, informed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

 
