3 arrested for mobile theft in Rairakhol of Odisha, 12 stolen gadgets seized

Sambalpur: As many as three people have been arrested in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Saturday for theft of costly mobile phones. The incident took place in Rairakhol area.

The accused persons have been identified as Bikram Dang, Sunil Munda and a minor boy. All the accused persons are from Rourkela Steel Plant area under Rourkela Steel Plant Police station limits.

As per reports, these looters were regularly stealing mobile phones in this town for the last few months. On 21st March they had reportedly stolen mobile phones worth lakhs from a mobile shop in Rairakhol town after making a hole in the wall of the shop in the night.

After this theft was complained the following day, Police were investigating the case. Today Police arrested 3 persons in this connection including a minor boy. Reportedly, another member of this gang is absconding.

Police have seized 12 numbers of stolen mobile phones from the possession of these accused persons along with the spade used to crack the wall during the theft.

As per reports, these accused persons were working in Rairakhol as house painters. Reportedly, Bikram had engaged three people from Rourkela in this theft inclufing Sunil Munda, Navin Mumda and a minor boy. These culprits had dug the wall and looted the mobile phones kept in the shop.

Rairakhol Police have arrested the people. They will be forwarded to the Court.