Congress announces 75 MLA candidates for election in Odisha, fields Janaki Patnaik’s son from Begunia

Bhubaneswar: Congress today announced 75 more MLA candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Odisha. The grand old party has fielded former Odisha CM Janaki Ballabh Patnaik’s son Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik from Begunia seat.

As per the list released by the party after the candidates selected by the Central Election Committee, OPCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik has been nominated from Bhandaripokhari seat while Jayadev Jena from Anandpur.

Similarly,. Yashwant Laghuri and Santosh Jena will fight the assembly election from Champua and Jatani respectively.

Here is the list of the 75 more MLA candidates of Congress party: