3 KIIT-KISS Students qualify for Junior World Athletics Championship

Bhubaneswar: Brining laurels to the State as many as three KIIT-KISS students have qualified for the Junior World Athletics Championship 2024 that is scheduled to be held at Peru. Also, two students from KIIT have won medals in the Indian Grand Prix 1.

As per reports, DM Jayram, a student of KIIT and Mahendra Santa, a student of KISS have been selected for the Men’s 4X100m Relay event. Similarly, Sabita Toppo from KISS has been qualified for the Women’s 100m Hurdle in the Junior World Athletics Championship 2024. The Championship is scheduled to be held at Lima in Peru in between 27th – 31st August 2024.

Also in the recently concluded INDIAN GRAND PRIX – 1 organized by the Athletics Federation of India at Bengaluru on 30th April 2024, two students from KIIT have won medals.

Lalu Prasad Bhoi won the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100M Race and Susmita Tigga won the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 3000M Steeplechase.

It is to be noted that currently Jayram, Mahendra, Sabita, Lalu and Susmita are receiving training at the Odisha Reliance HPC under the guidance of Coach Rohit Mane.

All the athletes of KIIT and KISS thanked Founder Prof. Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support and guidance in their athletics journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT and KISS congratulated the athletes on qualifying for the Junior World Athletics Championship 2024 and for winning Medals in the Indian Grand Prix – 1. He also wished them good luck for their upcoming competitions.

Also read: KiiT International School IBDP student gets Global recognition