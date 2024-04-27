2 students drown in Kendrapara of Odisha, search underway

Mahakalpara: In a tragic incident as many as two students have drowned in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Saturday, said reports.

According to reports, two students drowned while swimming in the Luni river. While one was safely rescued, the other is missing. The incident took place in Banapada village of Mahakalpada block of Kendrapara district Odisha.

Reports say that two students went to bathe in the Luni river in the morning. However, while bathing, both of them were washed away.

However later, one has been safely rescued. The search operation in the river is continuing to rescue another missing student. The fire brigade and the villagers have jointly searched the river. Abhilipsa Behera has been identified as the missing student.

