8 persons die after drowning post Holi celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least eight persons died after drowning while taking bath in different water bodies after Holi celebrations in Odisha on Tuesday.

A youth named as Pruthiraj Behera also drowned and died while taking bath in the Chaunrpur power channel in Sambalpur.

Likewise, one Dhananjay Barik, the son of Sidhant Barik, drowned in a pond at Dahisada village under Soro police limits of Balasore while taking a bath after celebrating Holi. Another minor boy also reportedly died after drowning in the pond at Dahisada village of the district. The deceased has been identified as Ayushman Patra.

In Cuttack district too, two youths died after drowning in two different water bodies while taking bath after Holi celebration. While one youth, a Plus Two student named Ashish Kumar Das, drowned at a pond at Karamuan village under Salipur Police limits of Cuttack, the other youth drowned in Luna River in the Nischintakoili area of the district. The deceased was identified as Soumyaranjan Swain.

A student from the Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar died after drowning in the Puri main canal near Panchpal village in the Barang area of Cuttack. The student had gone to take bath with his friends after playing Holi.

A 12-year-old boy, Rajkishore Rout, also died after drowning at Katakula under Paradip Lock Police limits today. Another person also died after drowning at Chamakhandi Basanaputi village in Ganjam district.