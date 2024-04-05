2 school students faint in Bhadrak of Odisha due to severe heatwave

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, as many as two school students faint in Bhadrak district of Odisha due to severe heatwave, said reliable reports on Friday.

Reliable reports say that, while returning from school two students fell unconscious due to the heavy heat and high temperature. The incident took place in Bhandaripokhri area.

They have been taken to Bhandaripokhri hospital for treatment. Two students of schools in Bhandaripokhari and Basta allegedly fainted due to the severe heatwave and the students faint in Bhadrak.

The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be no relief from the scorching heat in Odisha for the next two days.

While the mercury continues to rise, temperature touched 42 degree Celsius in the state for the first time this summer.

As per the bulletin yesterday, 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Malkangiri and Boudh. The second highest temperature of the day i.e 41.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Angul and Balangir while the temperature rose to 41.6 degrees in Jharsuguda. Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh also seized at 41 degree Celsius temperature.

Similarly, Nuapada and Rourkela boiled at 40.4 and 40.2 degrees respectively. Sundergarh witnessed mercury of 40.1 degrees and in Talcher it rose to 40 Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has predicted gradual rise in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) by 2-3°C during next 3 days and fall by 2-4°C at many places during subsequent 2 days over the districts of Odisha.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours,” predicted IMD.

