Mercury touches 42 degree Celsius in Odisha for first time this summer

Bhubaneswar: As it was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury touched 42 degree Celsius in Odisha today for first time this summer.

As per the latest bulletin of the IMD, the 42 degree Celsius temperature, which is highest till now this season, was recorded in Malkangiri and Boudh.

The second highest temperature of the day i.e 41.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Angul and Balangir while the temperature rose to 41.6 degrees in Jharsuguda. Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh also seized at 41 degree Celsius temperature.

Likewise, Nuapada and Rourkela boiled at 40.4 and 40.2 degrees respectively.

Similarly the people in Sundergarh witnessed mercury of 40.1 degrees and in Talcher it rose to 40 Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted gradual rise in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) by 2-3°C during next 3 days and fall by 2-4°C at many places during subsequent 2 days over the districts of Odisha.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours,” predicted IMD.