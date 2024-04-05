2 new SPs, 1 new DCP appointed in Odisha ahead of General Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development, two new SPs, one new DCP has been appointed in Odisha ahead of General Elections 2024, said reliable reports on Friday in this regard.

Ahead of the simultaneous General Election to House of People and Legislative Assembly of Odisha, 2024, the transfer and posting of officers has been directed by the Election Coommission of India (ECI).

The letter addressed to the Odisha chief Secretary read as follows, “the Commission has approved the names of following officers for post as mentioned against their names in the table below:”

Brijesh Kumar Rai, IPS (RR: 2009) place of posting- SP Rourkela

Dr. Umashankar Dash, IPS (RR: 2008) place of posting- SP Angul

Prakash R, IPS (RR: 2008) place of posting- DCP, Cuttack

The letter further read, “Kindly send compliance reports to the Commission latest by tomorrow 11:00 AM.”

It is further worth mentioning that, the Election Commission of India had on April 2 ordered the transfers in Odisha of two Collectors, one IG and five SPs.

Here is a list of the candidates:

DM and DEO Cuttack – Vineet Bharadwaj

DM and DEO Jagatsinghpur – Parul Patwari

IPS Ashish Kumar Singh (IG Central)

Sundargarh SP – Kanwar Vishal Singh

Khordha SP – Jugal Kishore Banoth

Rourkela SP – Mitrabhanu Mohapatra

Berhampur SP – S. Vivek Kumar

Angul SP – Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra

Earlier on March 21, 2024 the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued transfer orders for DM of Dhenkanal and SP of Deogarh districts in Odisha said reports.

The ECI has ordered the transfer of non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

Post of DM and SP in the district are for officers from Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service respectively. The officers to be transferred are SPs of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts in Gujarat.

Reports say that the SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts in Punjab. DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural in Odisha and DM of Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal.

Additionally, the Commission has also directed for transfer of SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam in view of their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives.