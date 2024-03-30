Election Commission announces no exit poll from 7 am of April 19 to 6.30 pm of June 1

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has issued a notification related to banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7 am of April 19 to 6.30 pm of June 1. The no exit will remain active when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha election and four state assembly polls.

The notification also clarified that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

It is worth mentioning here that besides Lok Sabha polls, assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim are going to conduct elections.

Earlier, the EC announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. India will vote in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Besides this, bypolls to 26 Assembly seats will be held in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Tripura, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.