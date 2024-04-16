13 women rescued from Baripada, were locked up in a house

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
women rescued from baripada
0

Baripada: In a shocking incident as many as as 13 women were rescued from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, said reports on Monday. Reports say, thirteen young women were rescued from a locked house.

According to reliable reports, the young women were rescued from a rented house in Baripada district from Bhanjpur police station area. It has been alleged that the women were brought on the pretext of being offered jobs.

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 

But the young women were kept locked in a house. It has been reported that the rescued young women were from Ganjam and Berhampur areas. The police reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Latest reports say that, Minister Sudam Marndi has also reached the spot. The person who brought the young women to the house has been detained and is being interrogated. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Sex Rackets Busted In Two Places Of Odisha; 6 Women Rescued, 6 Men Arrested

Sudeshna Panda 8833 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.