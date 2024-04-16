13 women rescued from Baripada, were locked up in a house

Baripada: In a shocking incident as many as as 13 women were rescued from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, said reports on Monday. Reports say, thirteen young women were rescued from a locked house.

According to reliable reports, the young women were rescued from a rented house in Baripada district from Bhanjpur police station area. It has been alleged that the women were brought on the pretext of being offered jobs.

But the young women were kept locked in a house. It has been reported that the rescued young women were from Ganjam and Berhampur areas. The police reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Latest reports say that, Minister Sudam Marndi has also reached the spot. The person who brought the young women to the house has been detained and is being interrogated. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.