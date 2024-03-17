Sex rackets busted in two places of Odisha; 6 women rescued, 6 men arrested

Balangir/Balasore: Sex rackets were busted in two different places in Odisha’s Balangir and Balasore districts on Sunday. Police rescued six women and arrested six men for their involvement in the flesh trades.

According to sources, the Balangir Town police conducted a raid at a house in Kharsel pada area after getting information about the sex racket and bust the flesh trading.

Cops rescued four women and arrested four men from the spot, added the sources.

Likewise, a sex racket was busted at Mardarajpur village under the Nilagiri police station limits of the Balasore district. Suspecting the four doing some illegal activities, some locals raided a house and busted the racket.

Two women along with two men were detained by the villagers. Some irate locals even tied the men to a tree and thrashed them mercilessly before handing them over to the cops. They alleged that the sex racket was going on since a long time now.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter.