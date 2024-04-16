12 rooms of 3 families reduced to ashes in Bhadrak of Odisha

Basudevpur: In a tragic incident, as many as 12 rooms of three families have been reduced to ashes in a fire in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports the incident took place in Basudevpur Block in Binaikpur village Mahadevsahi where a fire broke out late last night. Although the exact cause of the fire is not known, it is believed to be due to an electrical short circuit.

The houses of Ramesh Barik, Sarveswar Barik and Pramila Barik were affected by the fire. Late last night, while the family was sleeping, fire broke out on the roof of Ramesh’s house and the fire spread to the surrounding two houses. Local people tried to control the fire and reported to the local fire services.

The fire in Bhadrak was so massive that the fire service personnel worked tirelessly for four hours after which the fire was extinguished. The family could not take anything out of the house except the clothes they were wearing. In this fire, all the furniture along with the gold jewelery has been burnt to ashes. On hearing the news, leaders of various parties, including the local Tahsildar, reached out and assured help to the affected families.