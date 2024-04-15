House catches fire in Dhenkanal of Odisha, property worth lakhs gutted

Hindol: A house caught fire in Hindol area of Dhenkanal district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. It has been reported that property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the house fire late last night.

The incident has been reported from Kunuan village in Hindod block of Dhenkanal district. According to the information, the house of Bula Naik of Padhani village was completely burnt to ashes.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

According to reports, the house along with the entire furniture was burnt to ashes. It is suspected to have occurred due to an electrical short circuit. The whole family now does not have a roof over their heads. There is a demand for immediate government assistance.