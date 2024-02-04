Woman judge found hanging in her official residence in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A woman judge was found hanging at her official residence in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The female judge, identified as, Jyotshna Rai, was Badaun Civil Judge (Junior Division).

According to reports, multiple documents including a suicide note were seized from her apartment. Reportedly, the police received an information about a female judge not opening her door on Saturday morning. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and broke open the door of her apartment. The cops found the body of the woman hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police also recovered a suicide note, however, no allegations has been mentioned in the note. Reportedly, the cops have seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

As per official reports, Jyotsna Rai had joined the judicial services in 2019. Before being transferred to Badaun, she had been posted in Ayodhya district, from 2019 to April 2023.