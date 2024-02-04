Locals stage protest, observe complete shutdown in Ladakh over demand of statehood

Ladakh: In recent news, a huge protest was staged by local people of Leh district in Ladakh. A complete shutdown was observed in Ladakh on Saturday over four demands, which are as follows:

Statehood for Ladakh

Inclusion of Ladakh in sixth schedule of the Constitution

Job reservation for local people

Parliamentary seat for Leh and Kargil

Reports from reliable sources state that the shutdown in Ladakh was organized by LAB (Leh Apex Body) and the KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance).

Earlier on January 23, they had issued a letter to the Union Home Ministry demanding statehood and sixth schedule status.

Of late, Representatives from Leh and Kargil have been in talks with a committee led by Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Nityanand Rai. A draft of law was submitted by the LAB and KDA to change the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019, demanding state status.

Recently, the Supreme Court had states that Jammu and Kashmir will be given a state status again. However, Ladakh will continue to be recognized as a Union Territory. The memorandum issued by the LAB and KDA mentioned that other states like Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim got statehood and Ladakh should receive it too.

The draft also demands a Sixth schedule status, stating that several tribunal communities reside in Ladakh. The memorandum further demands a Ladakh Public Service Commission as there are not enough job opportunities for students from Ladakh.

The draft also suggests having two MPs from Ladakh, one from Leh and other one from Kargil.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Ladakh became a Union Territory in the year 2019 after Article 370 and 35A were removed, and Jammu-Kashmir became two UTs.