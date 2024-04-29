India strongly protests ‘Khalistan’ slogans at a public event attended by Canadian leaders

New Delhi: The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada.

MEA says, “The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on ‘Khalistan’ at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada.

“The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.”