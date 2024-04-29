Indian-origin Tarun Ghulati competing for London Mayor

New Delhi: An Indian-origin man is among the 13 candidates competing for the position of London Mayor. Tarun Ghulati is competing for London Mayor in the UK challenging the incumbent Sadiq Khan. ANI informed this in a X post on Monday.

Being a person of Indian origin, I wear that as a badge of honour. It is a matter of pride for me. I am a proud Hindu. But I believe in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam…, Ghulati said.

“… My upbringing in India, the cultural traditions have helped me in my journey across the world…I view London as a global bank. It is a place where people come in for opportunities and growth, and different cultures thrive…” he also said.

