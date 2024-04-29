Fire breaks out in Bettiah of Bihar, 2 killed, 3 critical, 150 houses turned to ashes

New Delhi: Fire broke out in Bettiah area of Bihar on Monday that killed 2 and left 3 others critical. Besides, a number of cattle were also charred to death while many kids are still missing, say reports.

As per reports, about 150 houses were turned to ashes due to this fire mishap. The incident took place in the Harijan Basti located in Jagiraha Panchayat under Thakraha police station limits in West Champaran. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Ram and Deepak. Other people are being treated at the Thakraha Primary Health Centre.

After getting information Police and Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and swung into action. The Fire Services personnel doused the fire. However, by then two people were charred to death.