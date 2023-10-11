UP: Girl thrown in front of moving train by two men for resisting sexual harassment, loses hand and legs

Uttar Pradesh: A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after losing her hand and legs when two men allegedly threw her in front of a train while attempting to stop them from sexually harassing her.

The horrifying incident occurred in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly City on Tuesday.

One of the accused has been arrested in connection with the case, and four police officers have been suspended due to negligence, according to the district magistrate.

The victim’s father, whose daughter is an intermediate student, claims that she had been subjected to stalking and eve-teasing from a young man and his friend. The girl’s parents had previously expressed their concerns to the accused’s family.

The girl’s father alleged that he had previously reported the matter to the police, but they failed to conduct an investigation in their village.

On that fateful Tuesday, the young girl was discovered severely injured near the Khadau railway crossing, with her legs amputated below the knee and one severed. She was immediately taken to a private hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The Superintendent of Police, Rahul Bhati, said that it is still uncertain whether the student was thrown in front of the train or if her injuries resulted from another cause.

According to police, the incident happened when the girl was allegedly stopped by the youths when she was returning home from her tuition class and they misbehaved with her. When she protested, they threw her in front of the train.

The district magistrate stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and provided assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the girl’s family.

Senior officials visited the injured girl in the hospital to inquire about her wellbeing. Hospital Director Dr. OP Bhaskar reported that her condition remains critical, with her legs amputated below the knee, the loss of a hand, and concerns about her overall health status.