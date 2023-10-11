Taxi driver dies after being attacked, dragged for 200 meters in New Delhi, video surfaces

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, a taxi driver was killed when a group of men stole his car and dragged him over 200 meters in Delhi on Tuesday night.

The dreadful event took place near the Delhi airport on National Highway 8. According to police, the driver’s body was found in a pool of blood around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad, police said. Bijendra was driving a taxi in the Mahipalpur area. A gang of robbers attempted to steal his vehicle, and in the process, they overpowered him. When Bijendra tried to stop them, the attackers resorted to a horrific act, then hit him with his own taxi and dragged him almost 200 meters. Tragically, he sustained severe head injuries and lost his life, according to the police.

The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified assailants and are actively working to locate and apprehend them.

Earlier this year, a six-year-old child lost their life after being dragged under a truck for over two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh.

In a separate incident in Delhi, seven men were arrested for hitting a 20-year-old woman with their SUV on New Year’s Eve and dragging her more than 13 kilometers.