Time is Not Far When Assembly Polls Will Be Held in Jammu, Kashmir: PM Modi

New Delhi: Time is not far when Assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, said PM Modi on Friday. He said that people of the UT will soon be able to share their issues with ministers and legislators.

Modi also said that the development projects undertaken by the BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir was just a trailer.

“The time is not far when the Assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, which will also get its statehood back. You will again raise your issues with your legislators and ministers,” the PM told during an election rally in Srinagar.

