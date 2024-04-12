MEA advises Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel. In the advisory all Indians were asked not to travel Iran and Israel till further notice.

The Ministry of External Affairs also requested all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.

Travel advisory for Iran and Israel

In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum – the travel advisory for Iran and Israel reads.

Earlier Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had reportedly vowed an “appropriate response” if Iran attacks his country’s territory.

