Supreme Court set to pronounce verdict on legal recognition of same-sex marriages tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is slated to deliver its highly anticipated judgement tomorrow concerning the legal validation of same-sex marriages. The verdict follows a prolonged and extensive hearing that concluded on May 11, presided over by a five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Alongside Chief Justice Chandrachud, the constitution bench comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha. The bench reserved its verdict after an exhaustive 10-day hearing.

During the proceedings, the Centre presented its stance, asserting that a constitutional declaration by the court on the issue may not be the correct course of action, citing difficulties in foreseeing and managing the potential ramifications.

Additionally, the Centre informed the court about responses received from seven states on the matter, highlighting opposition from the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam to the petitioners’ plea seeking legal endorsement for same-sex marriages.

The legal deliberations began on April 18, generating immense interest and anticipation across the nation. The impending verdict, set to be updated on the Supreme Court’s official website, is expected to be a landmark ruling, potentially altering the landscape of marriage rights and inclusivity in the country.