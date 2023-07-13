Shocking, Wife abandons husband for tomatoes!

Bhopal: In a bizarre incident, a heated argument erupted between a couple over the cooking of two tomatoes, resulting in the wife leaving the house. The incident, which took place in Madhya Pradesh, has gained attention as it highlights the significance of tomatoes in local households.

The incident unfolded when Sanjiv Barman, a resident of Shahdol, was operating a tiffin center. While preparing a meal, Sanjiv noticed his wife’s reluctance to cook the tomatoes. Without seeking any advice, she decided to discard them. This infuriated Sanjiv’s wife, leading to a heated argument between the couple. Despite Sanjiv’s attempts to pacify his wife and convince her not to waste the tomatoes, she stubbornly refused to listen and walked out of the house. Concerned about the situation, Sanjiv sought help from the local police.

The police, from primary investigation, they discovered that she was staying at her brother-in-law’s house in Umaria. Following this development, the police arranged a meeting between Sanjiv and his wife to mediate and resolve the conflict.

In a surprising turn of events, the woman claimed that her husband had physically assaulted her due to the tomato-related disagreement. However, the truth behind these allegations remains uncertain. As the incident came to light, the police registered a report and initiated an investigation.

The tomato dispute, which escalated into a domestic conflict, has garnered attention from the local community. Sanjiv alleges that the incident is a ploy by his wife to defame him. Meanwhile the local authorities are diligently working to uncover the truth behind the incident.